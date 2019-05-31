Teradata (TDC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teradata is negatively impacted by lower consulting revenues, as it continues to shift focus to market of the megadata companies. Sluggish spending environment in the domestic market and increasing competition continue to weigh on Teradata’s financials. Increasing percentage of lower margin subscription-based revenues is negatively impacting the company’s profitability and intensifying competition. Also, increasing expenses are a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, growing traction of Teradata Vantage, among the megadata companies, is a key catalyst for the long haul. Further, robust growth in annual recurring revenues and increasing adoption of the company’s subscription-based model are major growth drivers.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TDC. ValuEngine raised Teradata from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered Teradata from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet raised Teradata from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Teradata from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $35.05 on Monday. Teradata has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, Director Lisa R. Bacus sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,227.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Culhane purchased 1,400 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.35 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,034.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teradata by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

