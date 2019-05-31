Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC):

5/29/2019 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/24/2019 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $9.98 price target on the stock.

5/22/2019 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/22/2019 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.85 price target on the stock.

5/15/2019 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/4/2019 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/30/2019 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/21/2019 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2019 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ericsson is investing in its competitive 5G-ready portfolio to enable seamless migration to 5G. The Swedish telecom equipment provider’s R&D investments over the past two years have secured an industry-leading offering. Artificial intelligence and automation remain key enablers for the company’s future business development, creating customer and shareholder value. Ericsson remains confident in reaching long-term target for 2020 and 2022. The stock has also outperformed the industry in the past year on average. However, its business is exposed to geopolitical uncertainties in its operating countries. It operates in an extremely competitive environment which comprises big multinational companies. Soft mobile broadband demand and challenging macroeconomic conditions in the emerging markets are acting as a deterrent for major investments by telecom behemoths and this might hurt Ericsson’s financial performance.”

4/13/2019 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/1/2019 – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 322.67 and a beta of 0.55. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.35 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 124.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,266,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239,848 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,214,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after purchasing an additional 424,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,435,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 264,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 512.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 24,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,417,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 29,955 shares in the last quarter. 7.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

