TD Asset Management Inc. Has $5.99 Million Position in Mylan NV (MYL)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mylan in the first quarter worth about $965,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Mylan by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 228,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mylan by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Mylan by 107.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Mylan by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYL opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44. Mylan NV has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $42.50.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 2.14%. Mylan’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MYL. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Mylan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mylan to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mylan to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.95.

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $317,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

