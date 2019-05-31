TD Asset Management Inc. Has $5.30 Million Position in Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wright Medical Group were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

In other news, SVP Andrew C. Morton sold 2,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $70,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Miclot sold 10,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $330,403.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,457 shares of company stock valued at $557,539 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WMGI. BidaskClub raised Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Wright Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Wright Medical Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Wright Medical Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wright Medical Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

Shares of WMGI opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Wright Medical Group NV has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 771.00, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Wright Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $230.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Wright Medical Group’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wright Medical Group Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

