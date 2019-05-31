Taptica International Ltd (TAP) Insider Ronni Zehavi Purchases 1,952 Shares

Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP) insider Ronni Zehavi purchased 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £6,246.40 ($8,162.03).

TAP stock opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.80) on Friday. Taptica International Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 395 ($5.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $177.04 million and a P/E ratio of 4.32.

Get Taptica International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Taptica International in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Taptica International from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/taptica-international-ltd-tap-insider-ronni-zehavi-purchases-1952-shares.html.

About Taptica International

Taptica International Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mobile advertising technologies business. The company provides data-focused marketing solutions that execute brand insights on mobile by leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users by application, service, and brands.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Taptica International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taptica International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.