Taptica International Ltd (TAP) Insider Ronni Zehavi Purchases 1,952 Shares

Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP) insider Ronni Zehavi purchased 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £6,246.40 ($8,162.03).
TAP stock opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.80) on Friday. Taptica International Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 395 ($5.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $177.04 million and a P/E ratio of 4.32.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Taptica International in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Taptica International from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th.
About Taptica International
Taptica International Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mobile advertising technologies business. The company provides data-focused marketing solutions that execute brand insights on mobile by leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users by application, service, and brands.
