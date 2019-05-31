Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.17. 1,948,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,983. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.10). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 50.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $704,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,034.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan Morrison sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $4,067,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,373.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,300 shares of company stock worth $20,822,659. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 28.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

