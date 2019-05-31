Tael (WABI) Achieves Market Cap of $17.92 Million

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. Tael has a market capitalization of $17.92 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003732 BTC on major exchanges including $5.22, $62.56, $4.92 and $10.00. During the last seven days, Tael has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $732.43 or 0.08612108 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00038071 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001615 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00013200 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000634 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

WABI is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,444,914 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

