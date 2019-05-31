Synovus Financial Corp Sells 790 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 70,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 13,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 131,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 37.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

