Swiss National Bank Has $174.39 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $174,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $27,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $31,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.94, for a total transaction of $814,062.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.10, for a total transaction of $980,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,718 shares of company stock valued at $18,829,162. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.38.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,842. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $160.50 and a twelve month high of $206.59.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $459.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

