Susan N. Story Sells 28,457 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) Stock

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) insider Susan N. Story sold 28,457 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total transaction of $3,239,544.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AWK stock opened at $111.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.25. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $77.73 and a 1 year high of $114.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.73 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

