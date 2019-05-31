Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 721,996 Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 721,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,653,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vickesh Myer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jessica Hopfield purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $244,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $404,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EDIT stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.46. Editas Medicine Inc has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $41.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.48.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 359.93% and a negative return on equity of 47.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EDIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

