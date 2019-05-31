Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,357,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,283 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $21,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. 9.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Aurora Cannabis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.07 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, GMP Securities raised Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

NYSE ACB opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $12.52.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc-boosts-position-in-aurora-cannabis-inc-acb.html.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.