Sturgeon Ventures LLP Trims Stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises about 5.5% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,676,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,349,000 after buying an additional 794,460 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 15,107.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,142,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,136 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 11.0% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,028,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,309,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,708,000 after acquiring an additional 90,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,506,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,394,000 after acquiring an additional 136,554 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $223.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.73.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,478. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $141.46 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.07). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 73.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.84%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

