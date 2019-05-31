Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Rambus Call Options (RMBS)

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,667 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 934% compared to the average daily volume of 258 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Rambus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.35 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.09.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $11.40 on Friday. Rambus has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.36). Rambus had a negative net margin of 25.04% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,674 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $30,483.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellis Thomas Fisher sold 2,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $25,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,999 shares of company stock valued at $444,143. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rambus by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 87,048 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Rambus by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 271,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 18,022 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Rambus by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Rambus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

