Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Weyerhaeuser Put Options (WY)

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,626 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,142% compared to the average volume of 292 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $2,186,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,704,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,236,000 after buying an additional 123,499 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 27.6% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 105,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 22,791 shares during the period. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 81.4% in the first quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 19,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $22.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $38.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WY. ValuEngine upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

