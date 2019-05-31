Stifel Financial (SF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Stifel Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stifel Financial from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Stifel Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Stifel Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $54.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.88. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $61.93.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $770.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.21 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stifel Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director James M. Oates sold 20,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $1,172,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,638.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,250 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $70,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,362,356.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.6% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 369.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

