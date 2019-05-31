State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.28 Million Position in Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 25.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Honeywell International Inc. grew its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 29,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John F. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $1,110,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,070,896.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP opened at $110.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $87.69 and a 1-year high of $116.45.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.83 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

EGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.52.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

