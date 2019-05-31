SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Holdings Cut by Lee Capital Asset Management LLC

Lee Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 60.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,970 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies comprises about 6.1% of Lee Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lee Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 753,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,971,000 after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,211,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,162,000 after purchasing an additional 61,803 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 16.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,706,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,698,000 after purchasing an additional 242,951 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 12.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,284,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.76 per share, with a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 10,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $607,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at $593,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,159 shares of company stock worth $1,025,569. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.34. 280,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,578. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 164.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

