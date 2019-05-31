SRCOIN (SRCOIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $369,527.00

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded up 28% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. During the last week, SRCOIN has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One SRCOIN token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. SRCOIN has a market cap of $369,527.00 and $884.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00379225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.34 or 0.02211179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012039 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001552 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000382 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00155897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004068 BTC.

SRCOIN Profile

SRCOIN launched on December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. The official website for SRCOIN is www.srcoin.info . The official message board for SRCOIN is medium.com/@SRCOIN . SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SRCOIN

SRCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

