Spectris (SXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,440 ($31.88) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SXS. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Spectris from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 2,845 ($37.17) and gave the stock an add rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC increased their target price on Spectris from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Spectris has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,693.75 ($35.20).

Get Spectris alerts:

Shares of SXS traded down GBX 55 ($0.72) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,488 ($32.51). 79,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,769. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.03. Spectris has a one year low of GBX 1,924.50 ($25.15) and a one year high of GBX 2,957 ($38.64).

In other news, insider Clive Watson sold 8,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,742 ($35.83), for a total value of £233,179.68 ($304,690.55).

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.