Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Trading Up 7.5% This Week

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded up 84.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last seven days, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0814 or 0.00000952 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Spectre.ai Utility Token has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $2,926.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $722.95 or 0.08457367 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00038415 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001598 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013202 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000638 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CRYPTO:SXUT) is a token. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

