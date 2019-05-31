SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPY. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $279.03 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $294.95.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

