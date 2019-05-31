Sparta Capital (SAY) Stock Price Up 20%

Shares of Sparta Capital Ltd (CVE:SAY) rose 20% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 59,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 92,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

Sparta Capital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, sale, and service of a range of complementary products. The company is involved in the optimization of energy consumption in the commercial and manufacturing sectors; construction and energy through biomass conversion; energy conservation in mining; and energy savings in transportation.

