Smart Global Holdings Inc (SGH) Shares Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Smart Global were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Smart Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,400,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,388,000 after acquiring an additional 181,839 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,667,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,913,000 after acquiring an additional 417,170 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 630,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after acquiring an additional 266,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,902,000 after acquiring an additional 112,077 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Smart Global news, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $43,786.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $50,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,381 shares of company stock valued at $590,727 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SGH opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). Smart Global had a return on equity of 61.87% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Smart Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Smart Global from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Smart Global Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

