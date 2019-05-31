Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,936 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $25,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6,143.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,733,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,517,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,886,000 after acquiring an additional 712,274 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,875,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $125,710,000 after acquiring an additional 598,980 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,410,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $161,558,000 after acquiring an additional 558,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $68.27 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $104.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $810.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.93%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CTO Peter L. Gammel sold 1,881 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $175,929.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Peter L. Gammel sold 2,250 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $174,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,315 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,691 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

