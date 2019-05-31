SINA (SINA) PT Lowered to $108.00 at Bank of America

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $120.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SINA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on SINA from $108.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SINA in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded SINA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SINA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded SINA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.79.

SINA opened at $40.88 on Monday. SINA has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $96.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. SINA had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $475.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SINA will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SINA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,733,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,402,000 after buying an additional 118,172 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of SINA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 1,967,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,560,000 after purchasing an additional 35,802 shares during the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of SINA by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,789,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,985,000 after purchasing an additional 266,059 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SINA by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,070,000 after purchasing an additional 345,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SINA by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 856,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,768,000 after purchasing an additional 22,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

