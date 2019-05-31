SINA (SINA) Lifted to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SINA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on SINA from $108.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SINA in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SINA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered SINA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.79.

SINA opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.61. SINA has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $96.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.08.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. SINA had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $475.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SINA will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SINA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,222,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of SINA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,756,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SINA by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,070,000 after acquiring an additional 345,678 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of SINA by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 434,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,739,000 after acquiring an additional 274,151 shares during the period. Finally, Green Court Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of SINA by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,789,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,985,000 after acquiring an additional 266,059 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

