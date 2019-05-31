Signaturefd LLC Has $192,000 Holdings in Westpac Banking Corp (WBK)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,381 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 848.5% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,325,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,020,000 after purchasing an additional 422,952 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 19,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Westpac Banking by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WBK shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Westpac Banking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. CLSA cut shares of Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE WBK opened at $19.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.07. Westpac Banking Corp has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.6581 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 7%. Westpac Banking’s payout ratio is 75.29%.

Westpac Banking Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

