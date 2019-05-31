SI-Bone Inc (SIBN) CFO Sells $103,581.42 in Stock

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Laura Francis sold 6,486 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $103,581.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Laura Francis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Laura Francis sold 2,000 shares of SI-Bone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $31,920.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,018. The company has a current ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $399.16 million and a PE ratio of -22.54. SI-Bone Inc has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $23.03.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIBN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SI-Bone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the first quarter worth $932,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 147.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 42,747 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SI-Bone by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SI-Bone in the first quarter worth $851,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SI-Bone by 11.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

