Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (SCO) Declines By 36.6%

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 396,760 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the April 15th total of 625,829 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,143,149 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SCO stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $33.20.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter worth $92,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 78,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2,327.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 211,134 shares in the last quarter.
Featured Article: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.