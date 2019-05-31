Shell Asset Management Co. Has $17.70 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 367,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Catamount Wealth Management grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Catamount Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE USB opened at $50.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $55.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 27.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 4,669 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $248,110.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 12,564 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $647,422.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,674.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,734. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/shell-asset-management-co-has-17-70-million-stake-in-u-s-bancorp-usb.html.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.