SG Americas Securities LLC Has $308,000 Position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.90. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

