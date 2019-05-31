SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 471.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. 48.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, VP Raymond B. Ostroski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $457,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.42.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

