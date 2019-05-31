Sensus Healthcare Inc (SRTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Sensus Healthcare reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.11). Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.81 million.

SRTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.32.

In other Sensus Healthcare news, EVP Richard Golin sold 5,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $44,929.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 925,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,791.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,203 shares of company stock worth $54,379. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter worth $117,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter worth $221,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter worth $106,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 182.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 47,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

SRTS stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,132. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $92.17 million, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of -0.53.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.