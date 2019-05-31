SemGroup (SEMG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Missing earnings estimates for the third successive time in the last reported quarter, SemGroup Corporation continues to bear the brunt of weak contribution from its US gas unit on tepid volumes. Further, SemGroup carries a massive $2.5 billion debt load that poses a high level of risk. The company's decision not to raise its dividend throughout 2019 raises another red flag, spooking income-oriented retail investors. The limitations are also reflected in the dismal stock movement. Shares of SemGroup have lost 48% over the past year, underperforming the Zacks Production/Pipeline industry, which has increased 6.8% over the same period. With the headwinds affecting growth here to stay for the foreseeable future, the stock is unlikely to return to favor anytime soon. As such, SemGroup is viewed as a risky bet that ordinary investors should exit.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SEMG. ValuEngine raised shares of SemGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SemGroup in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SemGroup in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of SemGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SemGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

NYSE:SEMG opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. SemGroup has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.95 and a beta of 1.74.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $611.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.89 million. SemGroup had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SemGroup will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in SemGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in SemGroup by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,666,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,311,000 after purchasing an additional 120,076 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in SemGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SemGroup by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 37,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 27,967 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in SemGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SemGroup

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada. The U.S. Liquids segment operates crude oil pipelines, truck transportation, storage, terminals, and marketing businesses; stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstock through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship; and operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in the U.S.

