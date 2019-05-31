Seaport Global Securities Downgrades Anadarko Petroleum (APC) to Neutral

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) was downgraded by research analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $71.60 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.96% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.
Shares of Anadarko Petroleum stock opened at $70.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.83. Anadarko Petroleum has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $76.70.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APC. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 5,765.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 47,453 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,289,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,059,204,000 after buying an additional 601,916 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 7.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 731,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after buying an additional 53,583 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.
About Anadarko Petroleum
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
