Seaport Global Securities Downgrades Anadarko Petroleum (APC) to Neutral

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) was downgraded by research analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $71.60 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum stock opened at $70.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.83. Anadarko Petroleum has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $76.70.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anadarko Petroleum will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APC. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 5,765.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 47,453 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,289,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,059,204,000 after buying an additional 601,916 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 7.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 731,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after buying an additional 53,583 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

