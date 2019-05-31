Seagate Technology (STX) Shares Gap Down to $43.92

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.80, but opened at $43.92. Seagate Technology shares last traded at $41.85, with a volume of 2682543 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 90.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 99,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $4,932,950.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 91.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Seagate Technology (STX) Shares Gap Down to $43.92” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/seagate-technology-stx-shares-gap-down-to-43-92.html.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.