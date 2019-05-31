Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $23.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.74. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $73.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 4,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $106,968.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,730 shares in the company, valued at $114,134.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,150,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,427,000 after purchasing an additional 193,917 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,762,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,661,000 after purchasing an additional 85,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,762,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,661,000 after purchasing an additional 85,439 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,320,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,153,000 after purchasing an additional 324,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,226,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,673,000 after buying an additional 129,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.