SciPlay (SCPL) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on SciPlay in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on SciPlay in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

In other SciPlay news, CEO Joshua J. Wilson purchased 6,000 shares of SciPlay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director M. Mendel Pinson purchased 5,000 shares of SciPlay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 759,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,904,675.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

