Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Shares Sold by Chemical Bank

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 108,726,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,623,627,000 after buying an additional 735,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,747,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,238,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,487,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $486,635,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,801,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,152,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,800,263.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander C. Juden sold 8,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $374,155.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $70.47. The company has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Shares Sold by Chemical Bank” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/schlumberger-limited-slb-shares-sold-by-chemical-bank.html.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.