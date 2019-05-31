Savant Capital LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 19,215 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 5,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $76.17 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $91.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The coffee company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 494.61% and a net margin of 11.87%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Starbucks from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.88.

In other Starbucks news, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $4,989,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

