Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) shot up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.45. 2,210,549 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 1,254,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 583.7% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Shares Up 6.4%” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/sandstorm-gold-sand-shares-up-6-4.html.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.