RTG Mining (RTG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.08

RTG Mining Inc (TSE:RTG) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market cap of $43.11 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11.

RTG Mining Company Profile (TSE:RTG)

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper, gold, and magnetite deposits. It develops the Mabilo and Bunawan projects located in the Philippines. RTG Mining Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

