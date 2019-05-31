Royce & Associates LP Reduces Position in Varex Imaging Corp (VREX)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,546 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $11,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on VREX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of VREX opened at $26.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Varex Imaging Corp has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $39.39.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.76 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/royce-associates-lp-reduces-position-in-varex-imaging-corp-vrex.html.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.