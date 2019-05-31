Royal Dutch Shell (RYDAF) Receiving Neutral News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) have trended neutral on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a coverage optimism score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

OTCMKTS:RYDAF opened at $31.39 on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

