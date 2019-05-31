Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Stake Raised by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4,097.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $274,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $3,171,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,842,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $344.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,177. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $245.59 and a one year high of $363.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.52. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.13, for a total transaction of $574,227.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,741,285.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurence Neil Hunn sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.76, for a total transaction of $16,673,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,866 shares in the company, valued at $77,644,902.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROP. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.90.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

