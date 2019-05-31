Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,399 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $139.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.85. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 30.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total value of $2,583,486.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,077,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,779,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.93.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

