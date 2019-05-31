Rolls-Royce (RR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rolls-Royce (LON: RR):

5/30/2019 – Rolls-Royce had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/20/2019 – Rolls-Royce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/16/2019 – Rolls-Royce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

5/13/2019 – Rolls-Royce had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

5/9/2019 – Rolls-Royce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/2/2019 – Rolls-Royce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price target on the stock.

4/24/2019 – Rolls-Royce was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,065 ($13.92).

4/23/2019 – Rolls-Royce had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on the stock.

4/16/2019 – Rolls-Royce had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/15/2019 – Rolls-Royce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

4/8/2019 – Rolls-Royce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

4/5/2019 – Rolls-Royce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on the stock.

4/2/2019 – Rolls-Royce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,130 ($14.77).

RR stock traded down GBX 10.40 ($0.14) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 860 ($11.24). 4,004,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 747 ($9.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,104.50 ($14.43).

In related news, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 897 ($11.72) per share, for a total transaction of £986.70 ($1,289.30). Also, insider Ian Davis acquired 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 918 ($12.00) per share, with a total value of £1,982.88 ($2,590.98). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 541 shares of company stock valued at $495,188.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

