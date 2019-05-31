Rolls-Royce (RR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rolls-Royce (LON: RR):
- 5/30/2019 – Rolls-Royce had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 5/20/2019 – Rolls-Royce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 5/16/2019 – Rolls-Royce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.
- 5/13/2019 – Rolls-Royce had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
- 5/9/2019 – Rolls-Royce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 5/2/2019 – Rolls-Royce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price target on the stock.
- 4/24/2019 – Rolls-Royce was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,065 ($13.92).
- 4/23/2019 – Rolls-Royce had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on the stock.
- 4/16/2019 – Rolls-Royce had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/15/2019 – Rolls-Royce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.
- 4/8/2019 – Rolls-Royce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.
- 4/5/2019 – Rolls-Royce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on the stock.
- 4/2/2019 – Rolls-Royce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,130 ($14.77).
RR stock traded down GBX 10.40 ($0.14) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 860 ($11.24). 4,004,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 747 ($9.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,104.50 ($14.43).
In related news, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 897 ($11.72) per share, for a total transaction of £986.70 ($1,289.30). Also, insider Ian Davis acquired 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 918 ($12.00) per share, with a total value of £1,982.88 ($2,590.98). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 541 shares of company stock valued at $495,188.
