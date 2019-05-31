Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,813,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,649,000 after buying an additional 35,565 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $38.77. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on RBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.28.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/ritchie-bros-auctioneers-inc-rba-shares-bought-by-janney-montgomery-scott-llc.html.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.