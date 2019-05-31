Richard Joseph Tremblay Sells 15,004 Shares of Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Stock

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 15,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $97,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Resolute Forest Products stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,295. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Resolute Forest Products has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $592.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20.
Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.
RFP has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.
Resolute Forest Products Company Profile
Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.
