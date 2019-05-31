Richard Joseph Tremblay Sells 15,004 Shares of Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Stock

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 15,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $97,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Resolute Forest Products stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,295. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Resolute Forest Products has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $592.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFP. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 323.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,281,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after buying an additional 979,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,616,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,608,000 after buying an additional 493,849 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after buying an additional 288,389 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 317.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 337,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 256,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 215,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

RFP has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/richard-joseph-tremblay-sells-15004-shares-of-resolute-forest-products-rfp-stock.html.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.